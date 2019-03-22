Gymnastics: Watch All-Around World Cup on BBC Television

Joe Fraser leads the way for Great Britain in Birmingham

What is the All-Around World Cup?

This weekend's event in Birmingham is the penultimate leg of the All-Around World Cup series. The two previous events were in Greensboro, in the USA, and Stuttgart in Germany. The final event of the series comes in Tokyo on 7 April.

The top eight teams from the 2018 World Championships have the option of sending gymnasts to the event. If they decide not to, the next nation gets to choose a competitor. There are also wildcard choices selected by the hosts.

Each gymnast performs on each piece of apparatus - six for the men and four for the women.

The leading nation after four events wins the series - and there's also prize money for the top three gymnasts overall and for the winners in each event.

British Gymnastics Championships (Genting Arena, Birmingham) 
Dates: Saturday 23 March 
Live: 13:15-16:00 - BBC One
18:30-21:05 - BBC Red Button, Sport website and app, connected TV

Will we be seeing the leading Brits in action?

Great Britain's Ellie Downie is there - she won all-around gold at the European Championships in 2017 and is now back after recovering from ankle surgery. She won the British title last weekend.

In the men's competition, Joe Fraser was British all-around champion in 2017 and Jamie Lewis is a European Junior medal-winner. He's 18 years old and replacing Olympian Brinn Bevan, who has been withdrawn as a precaution because of an injury concern.

Some of the other British stars - Claudia Fragapane, Max Whitlock and Amelie Morgan - are being rested for next month's European Championships in Poland.

Who are the other stars to look out for?

Aliya Mustafina - a must-watch on the bars

Russia's Aliya Mustafina has no fewer than 19 world and Olympic medals to her name including winning the 2012 and 2016 Olympic uneven bars titles.

US teenager Riley McCusker won World team gold with her country last year and is known for her sparkling beam and bars routines.

Another Russian, Nikita Nagornyy, is the reigning men's all-around bronze medallist. He married fellow-gymnast Daria Spiridonova last December. He was second in this event last year.

China's Sun Wei was the leading money-winner in the series last year but finished just out of the individual medals at the Worlds after helping his country to the gold medal in the team event.

What are they competing for?

So far, Great Britain have not won an individual medal at the series.

Qualification for Tokyo 2020 is not on offer in this series - but it will be next year.

What's the programme for the event?

The men's competition starts at 13:00, with the medal ceremony expected at 15:55. The women's tournament runs from 18:30 to 21:05.