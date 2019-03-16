British Gymnastic Championships: Ellie Downie, James Hall & Max Whitlock win

Ellie Downie underwent two ankle surgeries after winning European all-around gold in 2017

Ellie Downie and James Hall claimed the women's and men's all-around titles at the British Gymnastic Championships.

Downie, who has had two ankle surgeries, came from behind to claim victory with a score of 56.0 from the four apparatus.

Commonwealth all-around bronze medallist Hall dominated the men's event, winning with a 84.85 score.

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Max Whitlock also claimed the pommel title in Liverpool.

The 26-year-old was watched by his wife Leah and their three-week-old daughter Willow.

"Before the competition I was sterilising bottles and packing the changing bag," Whitlock said.

"If she can be my little cheerleader that would be absolutely fantastic."

Nineteen-year-old Downie missed the Commonwealth Games in 2018 to undergo a second procedure on her left ankle.

"This is the first time that I have managed to bring all my skills together at a competition, so I am just chuffed it went so well," she added.