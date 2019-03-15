British Championships: I will learn from the seniors - Morgan

Amelie Morgan in her floor routine - "I like the artistry as well as the tumbling."

British Gymnastics Championships (Liverpool Arena) Date: Sunday 17 March (Apparatus finals - men's & women's) Live: 13:20-18:20 BBC Red Button, Sport website and app, connected TV

Amelie Morgan says she is taking one event at a time as she begins her first British Championships as a senior.

Morgan, 15, made a good start to her senior career with all-around gold at the English Championships last month.

"Being around these more experienced seniors definitely does help me - I do learn from them," she told BBC Sport.

Morgan won the British junior title last year and has already been named in Britain's team for the European Championships in Poland next month.

"I focus on the competitions happening now," she said. "I don't look too far ahead because so much can happen."

Her move to the seniors puts her up against Ellie Downie, the European all-around champion in 2017, who is back in action after ankle surgery.

"Ellie has so much experience and she is such a good all-rounder that she's definitely one of the ones to beat," added Morgan.

Morgan has already switched to online schooling to help with her competitive schedule.

"It is a bit more flexible for me, so I can train in the daytime," she said. "When I go away - and I'm away quite a lot - I can take it with me on my laptop."

Her higher education is already organised - she has committed to the University of California at Berkeley on a scholarship.

"Liz [Kincaid], my coach, has quite a lot of connections with the US and is a friend of their coach and I guess he just saw me and wanted me on his team," said Morgan, who is yet to decide when she will make the move to California.