Artistic Gymnastics European Championships 2019: Amelie Morgan, 15, named in British squad

Morgan won five medals in Glasgow last year, a record for GB junior girls

Fifteen-year-old Amelie Morgan will make her international senior debut for Britain at the European Championships in Szczecin, Poland, from 10-14 April.

Morgan won two silvers and a bronze at the Youth Olympics in October and is tipped for the British all-around title this month.

Ellie Downie, Kelly Simm and Alice Kinsella are also in the women's squad.

Max Whitlock, James Hall, Joe Fraser, Brinn Bevan, Courtney Tulloch and Dom Cunningham comprise the men's squad.

Double Olympic champion Whitlock received the call up following the birth of his daughter in February.

Hall won all-around bronze in the 2018 Gymnastics World Cup, Bevan was crowned the 2018 British all-around champion and Cunningham is the current European floor champion.

Downie, 19, became the first British gymnast to win all-around gold at a major international championship with victory in Cluj, Romania two years ago.

Rio Olympic medallists Nile Wilson and Amy Tinkler have been forced to sit out the event as they continue their recoveries from injury.

Women's artistic:

Ellie Downie (Notts), Amelie Morgan (The Academy), Alice Kinsella (Park Wrekin), Kelly Simm (Dynamo).

Men's artistic:

Max Whitlock (South Essex), James Hall (Pegasus), Joe Fraser (City of Birmingham), Courtney Tulloch (Pegasus), Brinn Bevan (South Essex), Dom Cunningham (City of Birmingham).