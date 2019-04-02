European Gymnastics Championships 2019: Schedule and BBC coverage times

Ellie Downie became the first British gymnast to win all-around gold at a major international championship with victory at the 2017 European Championships.

The 2019 European Artistic Gymnastics Championships take place from 10-14 April in Szczecin, Poland - and will be shown live on the BBC.

Great Britain have named a strong team including defending all-around champion Ellie Downie, reigning floor champion Dom Cunningham and three-time gold medallist Max Whitlock.

Claudia Fragapane returns to major championship action for the first time since winning bronze in the floor event at the 2017 World Championships, while 15-year-old Amelie Morgan will compete at her first major senior event after claiming five medals in the Junior European Championships last year.

The BBC will have live coverage from 12 April on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website, showing all of the event finals.

Great Britain squad

Men - Brinn Bevan; Dom Cunningham; Joe Fraser; James Hall; Courtney Tulloch; Max Whitlock

Women - Ellie Downie; Claudia Fragapane; Alice Kinsella; Amelie Morgan;

BBC coverage

Friday 12 April

13:00-14:45 & 16:30-18:30 - BBC Two

Men's and women's all-around finals

Saturday 13 April

14:15-16:30 - BBC Two

Apparatus finals - men's floor, pommel horse and rings; women's vault and uneven bars

Sunday 14 April

12:30-15:00 - BBC Two

Apparatus finals - men's vault, parallel bars and high bar; women's beam and floor

Event Schedule

Wednesday 10 April

09:00-11:40, 13:00-15:40 & 16:00-18:40 - Men's qualification events

Thursday 11 April

09:00-11:00, 12:30-14:30, 15:00-17:00 & 17:30-19:30 - Women's qualification events

Friday 12 April

12:00-14:45 - Men's All-around final

16:30-18:30 - Women's All-around final

Saturday 13 April

12:30-15:00 - Apparatus finals

Men: Floor, pommel horse and rings

Women: Vault and uneven bars

Sunday 14 April

12:30-15:00 - Apparatus finals

Men: Vault, parallel bars, high bar

Women: Beam and floor

