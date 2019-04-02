European Gymnastics Championships 2019: Schedule and BBC coverage times
-
- From the section Gymnastics
The 2019 European Artistic Gymnastics Championships take place from 10-14 April in Szczecin, Poland - and will be shown live on the BBC.
Great Britain have named a strong team including defending all-around champion Ellie Downie, reigning floor champion Dom Cunningham and three-time gold medallist Max Whitlock.
Claudia Fragapane returns to major championship action for the first time since winning bronze in the floor event at the 2017 World Championships, while 15-year-old Amelie Morgan will compete at her first major senior event after claiming five medals in the Junior European Championships last year.
The BBC will have live coverage from 12 April on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website, showing all of the event finals.
Great Britain squad
Men - Brinn Bevan; Dom Cunningham; Joe Fraser; James Hall; Courtney Tulloch; Max Whitlock
Women - Ellie Downie; Claudia Fragapane; Alice Kinsella; Amelie Morgan;
BBC coverage
All times are BST. Times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.
Friday 12 April
13:00-14:45 & 16:30-18:30 - BBC Two
Men's and women's all-around finals
Saturday 13 April
14:15-16:30 - BBC Two
Apparatus finals - men's floor, pommel horse and rings; women's vault and uneven bars
Sunday 14 April
12:30-15:00 - BBC Two
Apparatus finals - men's vault, parallel bars and high bar; women's beam and floor
Event Schedule
Wednesday 10 April
09:00-11:40, 13:00-15:40 & 16:00-18:40 - Men's qualification events
Thursday 11 April
09:00-11:00, 12:30-14:30, 15:00-17:00 & 17:30-19:30 - Women's qualification events
Friday 12 April
12:00-14:45 - Men's All-around final
16:30-18:30 - Women's All-around final
Saturday 13 April
12:30-15:00 - Apparatus finals
Men: Floor, pommel horse and rings
Women: Vault and uneven bars
Sunday 14 April
12:30-15:00 - Apparatus finals
Men: Vault, parallel bars, high bar
Women: Beam and floor
National and regional variations
National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible. Please check your local listings for more detailed information.
Catch-up
You can view all our TV and Red Button broadcasts as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.
Live guide and event notifications
Visit our live guide for direct links to all our live sporting coverage while BBC Sport app users can also set event reminders so they never miss a moment of their favourite sports.