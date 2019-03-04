2019 Gymnastics World Cup: BBC TV & online coverage times

Downie won four medals at the 2017 European Championships, including all-around gold

Watch the 2019 Gymnastics World Cup on BBC One and the BBC Red Button, Saturday, 23 March.

Matt Baker presents live coverage from Birmingham's Resorts World Arena as the world's best gymnasts bid for individual and team glory.

Former European all-around champion Ellie Downie will lead Great Britain's hopes in the women's event, while British champion Brinn Bevan will be aiming for success in the men's competition.

Triple Commonwealth Games champion Nile Wilson will miss the competition following surgery for an ongoing neck issue, and has been replaced by Birmingham's Joe Fraser.

"It's going to be a completely new experience for me to compete in Birmingham and have the home crowd with me," he said. "My friends and family will be there to see me and finally get to understand what I work so hard for on a day to day basis."

James Hall and Alice Kinsella both won bronze medals for Britain at last year's World Cup in the men's and women's all-around events.

Coverage times

Saturday, 23 March

13:15-16:30, men's competition, BBC One and online

18:30-21:30 - women's competition, BBC Red Button and online

Sunday, 24 March

Highlights

13:00-15:00, BBC Two

National and regional variations

National and regional variations have been included in this list where possible. Please check your local listings for more detailed information.

Catch-up

You can view all our TV and Red Button broadcasts as well as listen to our radio sports programming on the BBC iPlayer.