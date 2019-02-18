Daniel Purvis: Team GB's 2012 Olympic medallist announces retirement
London 2012 Olympic bronze medallist Daniel Purvis has announced his retirement from gymnastics.
The 28-year-old was a key figure in the men's team that won a historic medal in London - Great Britain's first Olympic medal in the sport for 100 years.
The Southport-based gymnast also won Commonwealth gold for Scotland, along with team silver for Britain at the 2015 World Championships in Glasgow.
He won 16 major international medals in all during a career spanning 10 years.
That included a European Championships team gold achieved in the build-up to the 2012 Olympics.
Alongside Louis Smith, Sam Oldham, Kristian Thomas and Max Whitlock, Team GB initially claimed silver at their home games before an appeal by Japan.