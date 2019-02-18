Daniel Purvis: Team GB's 2012 Olympic medallist announces retirement

From the section

Daniel Purvis won Commonwealth gold for Scotland in the parallel bars in 2014

London 2012 Olympic bronze medallist Daniel Purvis has announced his retirement from gymnastics.

The 28-year-old was a key figure in the men's team that won a historic medal in London - Great Britain's first Olympic medal in the sport for 100 years.

The Southport-based gymnast also won Commonwealth gold for Scotland, along with team silver for Britain at the 2015 World Championships in Glasgow.

He won 16 major international medals in all during a career spanning 10 years.

That included a European Championships team gold achieved in the build-up to the 2012 Olympics.

Alongside Louis Smith, Sam Oldham, Kristian Thomas and Max Whitlock, Team GB initially claimed silver at their home games before an appeal by Japan.