Rhys McClenaghan wins the 2018 RTE Young Sportsperson award

Commonwealth and European pommel horse gold medallist Rhys McClenaghan has won the 2018 RTE Young Sportsperson of the Year award.

The Northern Irish gymnast, 19, had a breakthrough year, stunning Olympic champion Max Whitlock to win gold at the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

He then became the first Irish gymnast to win a European Championship medal when he won gold in Glasgow in August.

The 19-year-old is currently recovering from shoulder surgery.

The injury forced McClenaghan to miss the recent World Championships in Doha but he confirmed in November that the operation "went to plan" and said on Saturday that he expects to return to action in 10 weeks.

He also won World Cup gold in Turkey in 2018, preparing for the event by training in his back garden after coach Luke Carson was made redundant from Rathgael Gym in Bangor.

The other nominees for the Young Sportsperson of the Year accolade were Rhasidat Adeleke, David Clifford, Naimh Coyne, Sean McCarthy Crean, Lara Gillespie, Kyle Hayes, Sarah Healy, Sommer Lecky, Diana Moorhouse, Donnacha O'Brien, Nicole Turner and Derbhla Rooney.