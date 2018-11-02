Max Whitlock: British gymnast just misses out on world gold

Media playback is not supported on this device World Gymnastics Championships: Whitlock loses out on pommel gold in dramatic tie-break

British gymnast Max Whitlock just missed out on a third consecutive pommel title at the World Championships as he won silver in Doha on Friday.

The double Olympic champion matched Chinese winner Xiao Ruoteng's 15.166 score but had a lower execution mark.

Whitlock was looking to become the first Briton to win three titles in a row after taking gold in 2015 and 2017.

Earlier this year, Whitlock missed out on a European medal when he finished seventh in Glasgow.

Whitlock posted a huge score of 15.233 on the pommel during the team final - a score which would have won him the title in the individual event.

Compatriot Becky Downie finished seventh in the uneven bars final with a score of 13.333 after losing her swing and falling midway through.

Earlier on Friday, American Simone Biles became the first gymnast to win 13 world titles after claiming gold in the vault.