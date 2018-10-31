World Gymnastics Championships: Great Britain's James Hall finishes eighth in all-round final

James Hall was part of the Great Britain men's team to finish fifth in the team event in Doha

Great Britain's James Hall came eighth in the individual all-around final at the World Gymnastics Championships.

Russia's Artur Dalaloyan won gold in a tie-breaker.

Hall increased his qualifying scores across three of the six apparatus while his fellow GB team-mate Brinn Bevan finished 18th.

"I did my best today. I went all out today and it's got me eighth place so I couldn't be more pleased," Hall told BBC Sport.

"But there's seven guys above me who I want to catch and be as good as - if not better."

Hall's placing meant he fulfilled his personal pre-event goal of coming top 10 in the all around final.

His total of 84.298 was 1.1 marks better than qualifying thanks mainly to increased scores on pommel, parallel bars and high bar.

"You're playing with the best in the world here and there's no point going easy because it's not going to get you anywhere," said Hall.

"You've got to fight for every tenth and that's what I did today."

Bevan in for injured Wilson

Brinn Bevan "gutted" with his appearance in the all-round final

Before the championships, Bevan was the team alternate and was called up to compete when Nile Wilson withdrew from the squad injured.

Despite a creditable performance to make the final, falls on pommel, vault and high bar meant he was unable to build on his qualifying round.

"It was an amazing experience. I'm a bit gutted with some of my performances," said Bevan.

"But for someone who wasn't meant to be out there competing - then coming in as a reserve - I now have a world ranking.

"Eighteenth is nothing to be sniffed at and all in all I have to be happy."

Meanwhile, the winner was decided by tie-break after Dalaloyan and the defending champion Xiao Ruoteng of China both finished with a total of 87.598.

Dalaloyan took gold by virtue of having a better total once each gymnast's worst apparatus score was discounted.

Dalaloyan's compatriot Nikita Nagornyy won the bronze medal.