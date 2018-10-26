Simone Biles admitted to hospital on eve of World Gymnastics Championships

Simone Biles
Biles, a 10-time world champion, tweeted this picture

Four-time Olympic champion Simone Biles has been admitted to hospital with a kidney stone on the eve of the World Gymnastics Championships in Doha.

The American, 21, is due to return to international competition after an 18-month break on Saturday when the women's qualification rounds start.

"Nothing like a late night ER visit less than 24 hrs before world championships," she wrote on Twitter.

"This kidney stone can wait, doing it for my team."

Biles, a 10-time world champion, accompanied the post with a picture from her hospital bed.

