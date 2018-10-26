Rhys McClenaghan: Commonwealth and European champion out in Doha after falls

Rhys McClenaghan suffered a surprise early exit in the pommel event in Doha

Ireland's European and Commonwealth pommel champion Rhys McClenaghan is out of the World Championships in Doha after two falls in qualifying.

The 19-year-old from Newtownards scored 11.066 after being heavily penalised in Doha for falling twice off the pommel.

While qualifying is not finished, his mark will not be enough to progress.

McClenaghan defeated Britain's Olympic champion Max Whitlock at both the Commonwealth Games in April and the European Championships in August.

Whitlock will attempt to qualify in Friday's evening session in Qatar.