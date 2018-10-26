Rhys McClenaghan: Commonwealth and European champion out in Doha after falls

Rhys McClenaghan was unable to repeat the form he produced at the Commonwealth Games and European Championships earlier this year
Rhys McClenaghan suffered a surprise early exit in the pommel event in Doha

Ireland's European and Commonwealth pommel champion Rhys McClenaghan is out of the World Championships in Doha after two falls in qualifying.

The 19-year-old from Newtownards scored 11.066 after being heavily penalised in Doha for falling twice off the pommel.

While qualifying is not finished, his mark will not be enough to progress.

McClenaghan defeated Britain's Olympic champion Max Whitlock at both the Commonwealth Games in April and the European Championships in August.

Whitlock will attempt to qualify in Friday's evening session in Qatar.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you