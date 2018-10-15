US gymnastics new interim boss Mary Bono 'regrets' anti-Nike tweet

Simone Biles (right) criticised Bono's tweet, which has now been deleted

The new boss of US gymnastics says she "regrets" a month-old tweet which appeared to criticise Nike's decision to make NFL star Colin Kaepernick the face of their new advertising campaign.

Mary Bono, 56, had tweeted a picture of herself colouring in the Nike logo.

Quarterback Kaepernick protested against racial injustice by kneeling during the US national anthem.

US four-time Olympic champion gymnast Simon Biles expressed her surprise at Bono's post, tweeting: "Mouth drop."

Biles, who is sponsored by Nike, added: "It's not like we needed a smarter US gymnastics president or any sponsors or anything."

Former congresswoman Bono was appointed interim boss on Friday, as a temporary replacement for Kerry Perry, who resigned in September, just nine months after taking up the role.

She had been criticised for her handling of the fallout from the Larry Nassar abuse scandal.

"I regret the post and respect everyone's views and fundamental right to express them," tweeted Bono. "This doesn't reflect how I will approach my position at USA Gymnastics. I will do everything I can to help build, with the community, an open, safe and positive environment.

"I know the tweet will live on but have taken it down to move the focus to all I hope to accomplish on behalf of a great sport and those who are dedicated to it."