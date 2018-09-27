World Gymnastics Championships: Ellie Downie set for GB return after injury

Downie won four medals at the 2017 European Championships, including all-around gold

The former European all-around champion Ellie Downie will compete for the first time in 18 months at next month's World Gymnastics Championships.

The 19-year-old has been out of action since ankle surgery in August 2017 and had another operation in April.

Downie's older sister Becky, who has had elbow problems, joins her in the five-strong team for Qatar.

Commonwealth Games team silver medallists Alice Kinsella, Georgia-Mae Fenton and Kelly Simm are also named.

The competition, which runs from 25 October to 3 November, is the first chance for countries to secure team places for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

British Gymnastics performance director James Thomas said: "The selected team for Doha gives us the opportunity to make a positive start to our Olympic qualification campaign, going head-to-head with the world's best in the team competition and pushing for medals on key apparatus."

The men's team was named earlier this month, with Max Whitlock, Nile Wilson, Dom Cunningham, Joe Fraser and James Hall chosen.