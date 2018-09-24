'Confident' Bryony Page returns from ankle surgery to win fourth British title

Bryony Page won World Cup bronze on her return to international competition in July

Trampoline, Tumbling & DMT British Championships Venue: Arena Birmingham Dates: Sat-Sun 22-23 September Coverage: Sunday 13:00-15:30 BST - BBC Sport website and app, connected TV

Olympic medallist Bryony Page says winning the British trampoline title after injury has renewed her confidence before November's World Championships.

Page, 27, returned to international competition in July after ankle surgery, having won silver at Rio 2016.

On Sunday, the Sheffield-based athlete scored 159.165 in Birmingham to pip Kat Driscoll and defending champion Laura Gallagher for a fourth British title.

"After a few years out, it's special for me to compete again," said Page.

"To be able to perform to that level over three routines gives me a lot of confidence heading in to the World Championships coming up. There's lots to improve and work on and I'm really excited to keep progressing."

City of Liverpool trampolinist Luke Strong retained the British title that he won in Liverpool last year with a score of 165.660.

OLGA Poole athlete Nathan Bailey took silver with a score of 162.860. Alex Bradshaw, another City of Liverpool trampolinist, claimed bronze with 160.970.