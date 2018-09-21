Trampoline, Tumbling & DMT: Lucie Colebeck aims to defend British title

Lucie Colebrook also managed a podium finish at the 2017 World Games

Trampoline, Tumbling & DMT British Championships Venue: Arena Birmingham Dates: Sat-Sun 22-23 September Coverage: Sunday 13:00-15:30 BST - BBC Sport website and app, connected TV

British champion Lucie Colebeck is hoping she can repeat last year's feat of winning the British tumbling title and a World Championships medal.

The 22-year-old was British and European champion in 2017 and followed that success with a bronze medal at the World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria.

BBC Sport will stream the British Trampoline, Tumbling and DMT Championships live from Birmingham.

The World Championships then take place in St Petersburg in November.

"Competitions go so quickly so I try to enjoy it as much as I can," said Colebeck. "I know how to do it - I just need to prove it."

In the trampoline events, Rio 2016 silver medallist Bryony Page - the first GB athlete to win an Olympic medal - will take on team-mates Laura Gallagher and Kat Driscoll, who were part of the GB trio that won trampoline team bronze at last year's World Championships.

Page, 25, came within half a point of winning gold in Rio while 32-year-old Driscoll, who finished sixth in that Olympic final, is returning for her 22nd successive British finals.

"I was going to retire after the London 2012 Olympics, but then I came close to making the final," said Driscoll. "So I was determined to make it to Rio and two years later I'm still here."

GB have the reigning European junior champions in the Double Mini Trampoline team event, who will be looking to apply pressure to individual senior gold medallist Kirsty Way.