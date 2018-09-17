World Championships 2018: Max Whitlock & Nile Wilson named in Britain's five-man team

From the section

Team-mates Max Whitlock and Nile Wilson are among the five-man team set to travel to Doha next month

Max Whitlock and Nile Wilson have been named in Britain's five-man team for the artistic gymnastics 2018 World Championships in Qatar.

The competition is the first stage of the qualifying process for Tokyo 2020.

Dom Cunningham, Joe Fraser and James Hall will also travel to Doha.

British Gymnastics Performance Director James Thomas described the team as "a blend of high calibre gymnasts who will support our ambition to challenge the world's best in the team event."

The British women's team will be announced at a later date.

The 2018 World Championships begin on 25 October and run until 3 November.