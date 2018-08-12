BBC Sport - Joy for McClenaghan's parents after Glasgow gold
Joy for McClenaghan's parents after Glasgow gold
- From the section Gymnastics
Rhys McClenaghan's mother Tracy says it's been a "totally nuts'" year after the teenager follows up his Commonwealth gold by winning the European pommel horse title.
The 19-year-old from Newtownards scored a personal best score of 15.300 to secure the gold medal for Ireland in Glasgow.
His coach Luke Carson also praised McClenaghan and highlighted his mental strength when performing.
