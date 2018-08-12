BBC Sport - Watch: McClenaghan delighted with 'incredible achievement'

Watch: McClenaghan delighted with 'incredible achievement'

Rhys McClenaghan says he still has plenty more to come after winning gold in the pommel horse at the European Championships.

Ireland's 19-year-old gymnast set a new personal best, 15.300, to finish well ahead of the field in Glasgow.

McClenaghan also won gold at the Commonwealth Games in April.

