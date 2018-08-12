BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Have we just seen the best rings routine ever?
Watch: Is this the best rings routine ever?
- From the section Gymnastics
Greece's Eleftherios Petrounias takes gold in the men's rings with a "gravity-defying" routine, GB's Courtney Tulloch took bronze.
WATCH MORE: Volha Mazuronak wins marathon despite nosebleed
Available to UK users only.
European Championships 2018
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired