BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Max Whitlock misses out on pommel medal after mistake
'What a shame' - Whitlock down & out on pommel
Olympic and world pommel horse champion Max Whitlock finishes seventh at the European Championships after being forced to dismount during his routine following a mistake.
