European Championships 2018: Dominick Cunningham wins gold as Max Whitlock misses out

Media playback is not supported on this device Dominick Cunningham's winning floor routine

2018 European Championships Venues: Glasgow and Berlin Dates: 2-12 August Coverage: Live across BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra plus the BBC Sport website with further coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app

Britain's Dominick Cunningham won European floor gold as Olympic champion Max Whitlock missed out on the pommel horse medals.

Ireland's Commonwealth Games champion Rhys McClenaghan, 19, won gold as 2014 winner Whitlock, 25, was seventh at the European Championships in Glasgow.

Cunningham, 23, scored 14.666 to beat Israel's Artem Dolgopyat and Russia's Artur Dalaloyan to the floor title.

"It's crazy. This is what dreams are made of," Cunningham told BBC Sport.

"It is incredible. It's been hard work, it hasn't been easy. This is what it's about, putting our professionalism on to the stage."

McClenaghan's win marked Ireland's first gymnastics medal at European level.

Whitlock scored 14.000 after a mistake mid-way through his routine, with McClenaghan scoring 15.300.

"It was one of those things," Whitlock said. "It's something to learn from. I'm happy with my score, but it can give me confidence in another way moving forward.

"It fires me up. Our programme is on track [for Tokyo 2020], and we're looking at the bigger picture."