BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Dominick Cunningham wins floor gold
Watch: Cunningham's gold-winning floor routine
- From the section Gymnastics
GB's Dominick Cunningham "rises to the challenge" as he puts in a scintillating performance to claim gold on the floor with a score of 14.666.
WATCH MORE: Volha Mazuronak wins marathon despite nosebleed
Available to UK users only.
European Championships 2018
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired