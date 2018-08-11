BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: GB's best moments as they claim men's team gymnastics silver
Highlights: GB men claim team gymnastics silver
- From the section Gymnastics
Watch Great Britain's best routines in the men's team gymnastics final as they claim silver behind winners Russia at the European Championships in Glasgow.
FOLLOW: Watch live action from the European Championships
WATCH MORE: Great Britain duo claim BMX gold & silver
Available to UK users only.
European Championships 2018
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired