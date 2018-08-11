BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Italy's Andrea Russo scores 0.000 as he flops badly in the vault
'That is game over!' - Italian scores zero in vault
Italy's Andrea Russo ruins any hopes of his team winning a medal in the team competition after he scores 0.00 in the vault.
