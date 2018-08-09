2018 European Championships: Barr wins historic bronze in 400m hurdles

Barr held off Ludvy Vaillant to claim bronze

Thomas Barr became the first Irish male sprinter to win an outdoor European medal by clinching bronze in the 400m hurdles.

The 26-year-old produced a seasonal best 48.31 to pip France's Ludvy Vaillant to the podium in Berlin.

The Waterford native produced yet another strong finish in the final 100m, as he did in the semi-final.

Norwegian world champion Karsten Warholm claimed the win with Turkey's Yasmani Copello in second.

It was a brilliant race from the Irishman who agonisingly missed out on a bronze medal at the Rio Olympics.

Barr's time was his second fastest ever, with his PB (47.97) coming in that Rio final.

"I knew it was going to take close to my personal best and I am just glad I pulled it out of the bag on the day," Barr told RTÉ

"I felt so relaxed beforehand, I run my best when I am relaxed."

Reid seventh in 200m final

Commonwealth bronze medallist Leon Reid ran 20.37 to finish seventh in the 200m final.

Turkish World Champion Ramil Gulyev ran a championship record 19.76 to take gold ahead of Great Britain's Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake.

Reid, who was only cleared by the IAAF to compete for Ireland last week, improved his semi-final time by a hundredth of a second.

"I felt that my bend was really good but I just didn't have the legs to finish it off," said Reid to RTÉ

"I need to be in the mix, I don't want to be finishing seventh. I know there are some guys there that i can beat but I just couldn't today."