BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Rhys McClenaghan delighted with 'solid' routine

Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan says his pommel horse routine in the qualifying round at the European Championships "couldn't have gone any better."

The 19-year-old from Newtownards scored a personal best 15.266, better than his Commonwealth Games gold medal-winning score of 15.100, and has the highest score of the first two qualifying divisions.

The score should see McClenaghan comfortably qualify for Sunday's final.

