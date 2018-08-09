European Championships 2018: British gymnast Max Whitlock frustrated by points system

Briton Max Whitlock won floor and pommel gold at Rio 2016

Max Whitlock says he has been denied historic moments similar to those achieved by swimmer Adam Peaty because of the gymnastics points system.

Gymnastics scrapped its famous 10-point system in 2006 with decimal points used to measure performances.

"It's gutting when you see how records are recognised in swimming," said the British double Olympic champion.

Whitlock begins his quest for men's team and individual medals on Thursday at Glasgow's SSE Hydro (18:30 BST).

The 25-year-old added: "It must have been huge back then because it was so simple to follow. You aim for the 'perfect 10' and if you get 9.9 you're getting close to it. Now you're scoring 15.6 or 14.225, and it's too hard to understand.

"It really frustrates me. Gymnastics is a difficult sport to follow and we need to find ways to engage our audience."

Meanwhile, Whitlock has set his sights on competing at the 2024 Olympics in Paris - where he would be 31 years old.

He said: "It does get harder as you get older but hopefully I can keep going for as long as I can."