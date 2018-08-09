European Championships: McClenaghan posts impressive qualifying score

McClenaghan won Northern Ireland's only gold at the Commonwealth Games

Ireland's Rhys McClenaghan scored an impressive 15.266 on the pommel horse in the artistic gymnastics qualifying round at the European Championships in Glasgow.

The 19-year-old from Newtownards won gold at the Commonwealth Games with a score of 15.100.

McClenaghan's pommel score is currently the highest in the competition.

He will have to wait until the final qualifying round on Thursday concludes before his final berth is confirmed.

The last of three qualifying subdivisions begins at 18:30 BST at the SSE Hydro.

Olympic gold medallist Max Whitlock and Russia's David Belyavskiy, the reigning European champion, will both compete in the final session.

The pommel final takes place on Sunday with the top eight qualifying scores advancing.

While not certain until qualification is complete, McClenaghan's score should be enough to see him safely into the final.

Whitlock and McClenaghan both finished with the same score at the Commonwealth Games in April but it was the County Down native that took gold thanks to better execution.

McClenaghan's Ireland teammate Adam Steele scored 13.033 on the pommel in Glasgow.

County Antrim's Laura Wylie was last across the line in the women's triathlon.

The Dunadry triathlete finished in 33rd place behind Switzerland's Nicola Spirig, who beat GB's Jess Learmonth in their battle for the gold medal.

Wylie was in 37th place overall after the swim but improved gradually to finish in a time of 2:17:00 - almost 18 minutes behind Spirig.

The Irish men's golf pair of Michael Hoey and Neil O'Briain suffered their second defeat at Gleneagles as they were beaten 2&1 by GB's Connor Syme and Liam Johnston.

Hoey and O'Briain also lost their opening match against Italy on Wednesday by the same margin.