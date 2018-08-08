BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: McClenaghan not focusing on rivals
Focus is solely on my routine - McClenaghan
- From the section Gymnastics
Irish gymnast Rhys McClenaghan says he is not concentrating on anyone other than himself before he competes at the European Championships on Thursday.
The 19-year-old won gold on the pommel horse at the Commonwealth Games in April and is expecting to challenge for a podium finish in Glasgow.
He faces competition from the likes of Olympic gold medallist Max Whitlock and European champion David Belyavskiy.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired