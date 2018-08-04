BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Netherlands beat Great Britain to bronze in women's artistic gymnastics team final

Netherlands pip GB to gymnastics team bronze

Great Britain suffer heartbreak in the women's artistic gymnastics team final as Sanne Wevers' performance on the uneven bars gives Netherlands bronze after Lucy Stanhope had put GB in contention for a medal.

FOLLOW LIVE: European Championships 2018

WATCH MORE: GB win silver in men's four rowing

Available to UK users only.

European Championships 2018

Video

Netherlands pip GB to gymnastics team bronze

Video

Peaty breaks world record to win 100m gold

Video

GB storm back to win mixed relay bronze

Video

Bagpipes, kilts & deep-fried Mars bars: Tom Daley discovers Glasgow

  • From the section Diving
Video

GB secure silver in women's eights

  • From the section Rowing
Video

GB win silver in men's four rowing

  • From the section Rowing
Video

GB's Davies sets European record in heats

Video

GB win first European gold in women's team pursuit

Video

Kay wins GB's first European Championships medal

Video

GB men win team pursuit bronze

Video

Miley wins women's 400m medley bronze

Video

'That's tough' - Peaty and Wilby through as Murdoch misses out

Video

GB men finish fourth in disappointing team pursuit qualifier

Video

GB women qualify top in team pursuit

Video

Motherhood is a new reason to succeed - Kenny

Video

Peaty 'obsessed with being the best'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little strikers

Little Strikers Football
Athletics events

Mini Athletics South East London

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired