BBC Sport - Rhys McClenaghan: NI gymnast wins pommel gold at the World Cup
Watch: McClenaghan's golden routine
- From the section Gymnastics
Watch Rhys McClenaghan's gold medal winning routine at the Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Mersin, Turkey.
The Commonwealth champion scored 14.150 to claim his second World Cup gold.
McClenaghan's preparations were far from ideal as his coach was made redundant from Rathgael Gym, the pair's base, two weeks before the competition.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired