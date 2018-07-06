Rhys McClenaghan: NI gymnast through to World Cup final

McClenaghan won Northern Ireland's first Commonwealth Games medal in gymnastics

Rhys McClenaghan is through to the men's pommel horse final at the latest round of the Gymnastics World Cup.

The Commonwealth gold medal winner, who had to train in his back garden in the build up to the tournament, finished in third place in the qualifier in Turkey.

The 19-year-old scored 13.850 for his routine, leaving him behind Dariy Morozov of Russia and Iran's Saeedreza Keikha ahead of Sunday's final.

McClenaghan's team-mate Adam Steele also qualified in sixth place.

The Newtownards native has been training in Dublin in recent weeks after his coach Luke Carson was let go by Rathgael Gym in Bangor.

The gym cited "significant financial challenges" when confirming it had made Carson's position redundant.

Morozov produced the best performance of the qualifying session with a score of 14.350 with Keikha in second place on 13.950.

Steele scored 13.400 with the judges to also progress to the final.