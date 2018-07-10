BBC Sport - Gwynedd Lingard: The Olympian who is still coaching gymnastics at 83
Olympian still coaching gymnastics at 83
At 83, most would be forgiven for wanting an easy life.
But Gwynedd Lingard, who competed as a gymnast in the 1952 and 1960 Olympic Games, still coaches six classes a week at Penarth Gymnastics Club.
BBC Sport Wales' Lauren Jenkins spoke to her about why gymnastics is such an integral part of her life and how it keeps her young.
