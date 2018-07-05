Nile Wilson: Olympic bronze medallist will miss European Championships in Glasgow through injury

Wilson won five medals at April's Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth champion Nile Wilson will miss the European Gymnastics Championships next month due to injury, BBC Sport has learned.

The Olympic bronze medallist's preparations for the event in Glasgow have been hampered by the unspecified problem and so he will not compete.

He won three gold medals and two silvers for Team England at April's Commonwealth Games.

The 22-year-old will aim to be fully fit for October's World Championships.

The event in Doha, Qatar, will be when countries have their first chance to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

In the GB women's team for Glasgow, Becky Downie is expected to make her return to competition for the first time since she damaged ligaments while dislocating an elbow at the European Championships in April 2017.

The full teams of five men and five women are due to be officially announced on Friday.