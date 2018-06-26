BBC Sport - I need to keep my focus - McClenaghan

I need to keep my focus - McClenaghan

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Rhys McClenaghan says he needs to stay positive and focus on the forthcoming World Cup.

The 19-year-old gymnast has accepted an offer to train in Dublin after his coach Luke Carson was made redundant by Rathgael Gym in Bangor.

"This has been a bump in the road but there is a World Cup coming up. I need to stay positive and focus on that," McClenaghan said.

