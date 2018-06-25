Commonwealth Games gold medallist Rhys McClenaghan has been training in the back garden of his home after his coach Luke Carson was given three weeks' notice of redundnacy by Rathgael Gym.

McClenaghan won the pommel horse event at Gold Coast and is set to compete in the Gymnastics World Cup next month.

Rathgael Gym have issued a statement saying that they have been faced with significant financial challenges to safeguard the gym's future.