British Gymnastics: Paul Hall appointed men's head national coach

Louis Smith won pommel bronze at the Beijing Olympics in 2008 and went on to win silver in London

Paul Hall has been appointed British Gymnastics men's head national coach.

Hall guided Louis Smith to medal success at the Beijing and London Olympics, and coached Daniel Keatings to world all-around silver in 2009.

He has coached at two Olympic Games, five World Championships and eight European Championships.

Previous coach Eddie van Hoof was sacked in February after an investigation into allegations of misconduct.

Hall will start the role in June before the European Championships begin in Glasgow on 1 August.