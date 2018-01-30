Gymnastics World Cup: Olympic medallist Nile Wilson headlines British squad

Nile Wilson
Wilson finished sixth in the all-around final at last year's World Championships having recovered from an ankle injury

Olympic bronze medallist Nile Wilson will headline a four-strong British squad at March's Gymnastics World Cup.

Wilson, 22, is joined in the team by fellow Rio Olympians Ellie Downie and Claudia Fragapane, as well as European all-around bronze medallist James Hall.

Downie made history in 2017 by becoming the first Briton to win a major all-around title with European gold.

"I can't wait to take on the best in the world in front of a home crowd," said 18-year-old Downie.

"I'm delighted to be part of a really strong Great Britain team for the World Cup."

The prestigious Gymnastics World Cup is an individual all-around competition, and will take place in Birmingham from 21-22 March.

It consists of four events with United States and Germany also hosting legs before the finale in Japan.

