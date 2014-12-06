Ukrainian Oleg Verniaiev and Romanian Larisa Iordache retain their Glasgow World Cup all-around gymnastics titles.

World all-around silver medallist Iordache took gold with a score of 59.232 while Verniaiev won the same title he won 12 months ago with a score of 91.598 points.

Welsh double Commonwealth Games medallist Georgina Hockenhull finished fourth while home favourite Frank Baines came fifth in the men's competition.