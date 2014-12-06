BBC Sport - Oleg Verniaiev & Larisa Iordache retain World Cup gymnastics titles
Iordache & Verniaiev retain gym titles
- From the section Gymnastics
Ukrainian Oleg Verniaiev and Romanian Larisa Iordache retain their Glasgow World Cup all-around gymnastics titles.
World all-around silver medallist Iordache took gold with a score of 59.232 while Verniaiev won the same title he won 12 months ago with a score of 91.598 points.
Welsh double Commonwealth Games medallist Georgina Hockenhull finished fourth while home favourite Frank Baines came fifth in the men's competition.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired