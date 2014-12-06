BBC Sport - Oleg Verniaiev & Larisa Iordache retain World Cup gymnastics titles

Iordache & Verniaiev retain gym titles

Ukrainian Oleg Verniaiev and Romanian Larisa Iordache retain their Glasgow World Cup all-around gymnastics titles.

World all-around silver medallist Iordache took gold with a score of 59.232 while Verniaiev won the same title he won 12 months ago with a score of 91.598 points.

Welsh double Commonwealth Games medallist Georgina Hockenhull finished fourth while home favourite Frank Baines came fifth in the men's competition.

Top videos

Video

Iordache & Verniaiev retain gym titles

Video

Highlights: Man Utd 2-1 Tottenham

Video

Big goals & great names from Wenger's seven FA Cup wins

Video

Weir wins dramatic eighth London wheelchair title

Video

Magnificent stuff - Konta beats Nara in Fed Cup

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Perry knocks out champion Selby - best five shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Too many Man Utd critics - Mourinho

Video

We can't keep doing this - Dele Alli on FA Cup defeat

Video

Klopp criticises West Brom pitch

Video

BBC Sport pundits discuss 'phenomenal' Wenger

Video

When Wenger's Arsenal became invincibles

Video

Beckham, Berbatov & Keane - Great Man Utd v Spurs goals

Video

Baggies boss Moore 'really delighted' after Liverpool draw

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired