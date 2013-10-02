Great Britain's gymnasts are relishing the prospect of competing at the 2013 World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium.

Olympic bronze medallist Daniel Purvis says he will use Thursday's all-around men's final to "justify" his place on the British team.

Britain's female gymnasts will be without the retired Beth Tweddle as they prepare for their respective finals, and Becky Downie says team morale is good under Tweddle's former mentor and new GB coach, Amanda Reddin.

