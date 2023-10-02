Close menu

Ryder Cup 2023: Luke Donald 'would consider' captaining Europe in 2025

Team Europe celebrate winning the Ryder Cup
Luke Donald has now won all five of his Ryder Cup appearances as a player and captain

Luke Donald "would consider" staying on to captain Europe at the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Donald won the Ryder Cup four times as a player and he captained the team to glory in Rome on Sunday.

Europe claimed a 16½-11½ victory against the United States, leading to chants of "two more years".

"Well obviously I appreciate that from the players. We had a great week together. It is a long process; this is not an easy job," Donald said.

"I certainly haven't given it [staying on as captain] really any thought yet. It's something I would have to sit down and think about. Of course I would consider it. I'm trying to enjoy this moment right now, enjoy this victory, and then we'll see what happens in the future."

Bernard Gallacher was the last European to serve consecutive terms - losing two and winning once between 1991 and 1995.

The 2025 edition of the Ryder Cup will be played at Bethpage Black in New York.

Former world number one Donald, 45, said: "Maybe I go out leaving a legacy as a winning Ryder Cup captain and not risk that.

"Obviously going over there in New York, which would be a real cauldron, those fans are extremely passionate. It would be a really, really tough environment. If I was to do this job, and I was to go over there and win, that would be some accomplishment."

The latest win stretches Europe's unbeaten home record beyond 30 years and also means the past five Ryder Cups have been won by the home side.

  • Comment posted by Phil, today at 15:33

    Given he's lived in America for many years and must know the golf course pretty well it might be a sensible appointment. He's seen the players close up now and this will surely be the core of the same team. He will know who has the game for that course and if there are any who don't.

  • Comment posted by BigRed0720, today at 15:32

    Winning a home Ryder Cup seems to be an easy gig. Luke would become an all time legend if he manages to win an away one.

    With the current crop of youngsters and experienced players he should say yes to it if offered.

  • Comment posted by Dimebar, today at 15:32

    2025
    Luke for Europe
    Eddie Jones for the US 🤔

  • Comment posted by The Lobster, today at 15:29

    Luke Donald got the tactics completely correct given the 1st season. That won Europe the Ryder Cup. That deserves a chance at leading the European Team in America.

  • Comment posted by Shinydemon, today at 15:26

    I've thought for a while that the captaincy should be for two matches, home and away. It makes sense, not least because it's tough to only get an away assignment. Also, it's a role that can only benefit from experience. We saw it with Jacklin and Gallacher in the 80s and 90s. It's hard to see a down side.

  • Comment posted by the judge, today at 15:25

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by NeverMind, today at 15:31

      NeverMind replied:
      Well he would certainly pick his mates😉🤣

  • Comment posted by NotSure1955, today at 15:24

    Unless we find someone better and I'm not sure there is. He has to have it if he wants it. Wining an away RC is very difficult. Especially with an aggressively drunk American gallery and NY is the place to do it.

  • Comment posted by Paul S, today at 15:23

    Go for it 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆

  • Comment posted by Route1, today at 15:23

    Thanks must go to Patrick Cantlay and his caddie, for at least adding some stimulus to what would otherwise have been a deadly dull denouement to this RC.

    • Reply posted by NeverMind, today at 15:32

      NeverMind replied:
      And putting a bit "more" fire in the European bellies with his pathetic shenanigans😉

  • Comment posted by rob, today at 15:21

    Winning in NY is one tough ask but it looks as though LD can handle it

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:20

    The two words that are vital if you want to win the Ryder Cup away from home are familiarity and continuity. If they decide to appoint a new captain then all that Luke Donald has built over these two years will have been wasted as a new captain will have new ideas and maybe wont get best the out of Mcilory, Rahm and Hovland

  • Comment posted by Will, today at 15:19

    I don't think the LIV golfers should be considered for the 2025 captaincy. That really reduces the obvious options.
    Edoardo Molinari was apparently a key vice captain and could step into the role.

    • Reply posted by Mike Phillimore, today at 15:29

      Mike Phillimore replied:
      lots of options available for europe - not least Donald but the likes of both Molinari's, Rose (will be same age as Donald is now) - theres lots of talk about Colsearts or more left field like Larrazabel. As for LIV, I suspect they will be in contention if the merger goes through - but IMHO it will be too early for such a position, maybe a vice captain role.

  • Comment posted by John Petrie, today at 15:18

    I would support a second term for Donald. He only had 1 year this time, and the line of succession including Westwood, Garcia, Poulter, Casey and Stenson has now been severely disrupted. Europe could go back to say Bjorn, but another two years for Donald would give some breathing space.

    • Reply posted by Mike Phillimore, today at 15:31

      Mike Phillimore replied:
      Couldnt see Casey ever being captain myself. The rest, yes. But they made their choice. Rose possibly as he will be 44 by then (Donald is 45 now)

  • Comment posted by Route1, today at 15:17

    It's an easy touch being European captain with home advantage. It's a different ball game in the away fixture, but they might as well stick with Luke if he wants it.
    The USA players don't attach enough significance to the RC to bother preparing properly for the event in Europe. They will be much better prepared at home.
    Anyway, 8 majors before then, so Rory will still be on 4 by the next RC.

    • Reply posted by Will, today at 15:22

      Will replied:
      Imagine only winning 4 majors.
      He may as well have never taken up golf.

  • Comment posted by JONNY, today at 15:17

    LEAVE

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 15:22

      flibb replied:
      You first

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:16

    Anybody here wondered how this team would have looked and played if Henrik Stenson had stayed on as captain and not have joined the Liv Tour as some people forget that Luke Donald was not the first choice to succeed Padraig Harrington

    • Reply posted by NeverMind, today at 15:25

      NeverMind replied:
      Don't think anyone forgot..

      To be honest Liv was fantastic for the Eu Ryder Cup..

      Those that left DP Tour would have been captains picks even though their play was nowhere near good enough.

      So cutting them free brought in players who'd never have been picked & look how well they performed.

      Now it only needs the England manager to do the same with some of his buddies and get the young lads in😉

  • Comment posted by Northern Light, today at 15:14

    LD did a good job for Europe - and many congratulations to him and all his team.
    But winning in Europe is one thing - winning in the USA quite another.....

    • Reply posted by Tim Jevons, today at 15:24

      Tim Jevons replied:
      I think since the last USA away win I think Europe have won 3 times away out of a possible 7 so I would suggest not that unlikely. USA winning in Europe is very unlikely as long as their arrogance shines through

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:12

    I think the US team should do the same and have Zach Johnson captaining in the next Ryder Cup as he has learned from mistakes and will be more prepared in two years time

    • Reply posted by ArsenalFourEver, today at 15:19

      ArsenalFourEver replied:
      US never reward failure...... ZJ has blown it completely in US eyes... they will eye a combative figure like Dave Stockton ....

  • Comment posted by First do no Pharm, today at 15:11

    What worked brilliantly for Luke Donald this time round, won;t neccessarily work again. It might be better with new Leadership and their own ideas and process.

    Not that Luke wouldn't deserve it, but we might need someone who will go toe to toe with the Americans on home soil, gloves off (well one glove off).

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:10

    Does anyone here know the reason why captains these days only do one Ryder Cup and not two or three like in the old days

    • Reply posted by Back9Sunday, today at 15:24

      Back9Sunday replied:
      Recently, it's been 'bestowed' upon a player as a 'thank you' for all you have done for the ET. And there have been too many to allow one player to take the role on multiple occasions. Since Westy, Poulter and Garcia have exited stage left, and (I assume) have been ruled out as future captains, it provides a potential opportunity for a player, like Donald, to take on the role more than once.

