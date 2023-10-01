Bob MacIntyre says helping Europe win the Ryder Cup is "everything" after he claimed an important point in Rome.

MacIntyre's 2&1 win against Wyndham Clark contributed to a 16½-11½ victory against the United States.

It was the 27-year-old Scot's debut in the event.

"I knew the buzz was going to be incredible but the main thing was to win the Ryder Cup back and that's what we did," he told BBC Scotland.

"It's everything. It means everything to my family and friends as well. There was a big crowd from home that came over and I'm just glad we could get it done.

"It was nervy. I was doing well early and made a little mistake coming in there. I just hung in and accepted what was going to be was going to be and I managed to nick a few coming in."

MacIntyre has secured three professional wins on his journey into the world's top 50.

"I'm a realist, I don't know if it's going to be my first and last or if it's going to be my first of many," he explained. "I just take every day as it comes and we'll work hard and hopefully get back here."

And, asked about the expected party in his home town of Oban, MacIntyre replied: "I'll be there tomorrow night."