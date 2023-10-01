Last updated on .From the section Golf

The 44th Ryder Cup Venue: Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Rome Dates: 29 Sep - 1 Oct

England's Tommy Fleetwood secured the winning point as Europe regained the Ryder Cup in dramatic fashion in Rome.

Needing four points from 12 singles matches to win, Europe had to wait until Fleetwood came through in the 11th game as they moved 15-11 ahead.

Scotland's Bob MacIntyre added a 16th point and with hundreds of fans on the edge of the green, Ireland's Shane Lowry wrapped up a 16½-11½ victory.

"They trusted me and they delivered for me," said Europe captain Luke Donald.

"I am pretty emotional. It's been a long process, an amazing journey and I have really enjoyed this one.

"It was stressful as the US put up a fight today, so hats off to them. But I am so proud of my 12 guys. We formed a bond from day one and they gave me everything."

