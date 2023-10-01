Close menu

Europe regain Ryder Cup with win over United States on dramatic day in Rome

By Peter ScrivenerBBC Sport at Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome

Golf

Venue: Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Rome Dates: 29 Sep - 1 Oct
England's Tommy Fleetwood secured the winning point as Europe regained the Ryder Cup in dramatic fashion in Rome.

Needing four points from 12 singles matches to win, Europe had to wait until Fleetwood came through in the 11th game as they moved 15-11 ahead.

Scotland's Bob MacIntyre added a 16th point and with hundreds of fans on the edge of the green, Ireland's Shane Lowry wrapped up a 16½-11½ victory.

"They trusted me and they delivered for me," said Europe captain Luke Donald.

"I am pretty emotional. It's been a long process, an amazing journey and I have really enjoyed this one.

"It was stressful as the US put up a fight today, so hats off to them. But I am so proud of my 12 guys. We formed a bond from day one and they gave me everything."

  • Comment posted by HMS Hood, today at 16:44

    Nothing and I mean nothing beats beating the USA and exposing their cry baby sportsmen...

  • Comment posted by Shades, today at 16:44

    Most overrated event in sport…

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 16:44

    I said that the US team might be undercooked going into this Ryder Cup and it looked like most pundits thought the same

  • Comment posted by Percy Daltons Peanuts, today at 16:44

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by bean43, today at 16:43

    Well done if you said Rickie Fowler, he was a pointless answer.

  • Comment posted by Robinarabia, today at 16:43

    Well done Europe. Fantastic event...best team competition on the planet! Respect to the yanks too.....they gave us a scare

  • Comment posted by Micmat, today at 16:42

    Even giving Homa a 'place the ball where you like' on the last didn't help.

  • Comment posted by Ayu, today at 16:42

    That 'caps' a bad weekend for Team USA

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 16:42

    The Europeans are now saying to the crowd, Are you not entertained

  • Comment posted by MD03, today at 16:42

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Sum Yung Gai, today at 16:42

    Snooze fest. Play it...maybe. watch it.... not a chance. You'll never get that time back. Media coverage totally over the top. Thank gawd its over. Hopefully the septics will cough to their side of the pond and we can get on with proper sport. Yawn. Zzzzzz

    • Reply posted by Bloomoon, today at 16:44

      Bloomoon replied:
      Meanwhile spend your time attention seeking on the internet 🤣

  • Comment posted by David, today at 16:42

    Watching US coverage here in Canada, every excuse in the world being used for losing!

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 16:41

    When in Rome

  • Comment posted by Acky66, today at 16:41

    Fantastic performance with such an inexperienced team.

  • Comment posted by Toast, today at 16:41

    Yawn

  • Comment posted by foplou, today at 16:41

    Dire game that sold its soul to the devil a long time ago. Sport of toffs and social climber wannabes.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 16:41

    Well if the cap fits

  • Comment posted by Flooch, today at 16:41

    The Americans lost this on the first day, when they were rusty, with most of them not having played for 5 weeks. No doubt they cared, but not enough to prepare properly & they don't like travelling outside the USA. However, it will be tough for Europe to win in the raucous bear pit that is New York.

  • Comment posted by davelemedici, today at 16:41

    A brilliant team effort with everyone contributing a point or at least half point over the 3 days. So happy for Bob McIntyre a loyal hard working European tour player who won 2.5 points overall, but absolutely delighted for all 12 and Luke Donald and his team, roll on 2 years time when we do the 2peat

  • Comment posted by aim for the bushes, today at 16:41

    Every time the European golfers don’t get the respect they deserve, and every time they prove to the Americans that golf does exist outside the states. Big Shane Lowry get the Guinness loaded up, a night for the ages.

