Europe regain Ryder Cup with win over United States on dramatic day in Rome

By Peter ScrivenerBBC Sport at Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments151

The 44th Ryder Cup
Venue: Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Rome Dates: 29 Sep - 1 Oct
Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Sounds, live text updates on BBC Sport website and daily highlights on BBC2

England's Tommy Fleetwood secured the winning point as Europe regained the Ryder Cup in dramatic fashion in Rome.

Needing four points from 12 singles matches to win, Europe had to wait until Fleetwood came through in the 11th game as they moved 15-11 ahead.

Scotland's Bob MacIntyre added a 16th point and with hundreds of fans on the edge of the green, Ireland's Shane Lowry wrapped up a 16½-11½ victory.

"They trusted me and they delivered for me," said Europe captain Luke Donald.

"I am pretty emotional. It's been a long process, an amazing journey and I have really enjoyed this one.

"It was stressful as the US put up a fight today, so hats off to them. But I am so proud of my 12 guys. We formed a bond from day one and they gave me everything."

Comments

Join the conversation

159 comments

  • Comment posted by Graycus, today at 16:35

    Wonderful, well done boys.

    • Reply posted by Viva Espana, today at 16:41

      Viva Espana replied:
      Go Europe! Love the shirts!

  • Comment posted by King Eric VII, today at 16:36

    A great win, soured yet again by disgraceful gamesmanship from the USA.

    • Reply posted by TerryTortoise, today at 16:39

      TerryTortoise replied:
      Yeah, and it's just a shame the European team had to be so woke

  • Comment posted by David, today at 16:42

    Watching US coverage here in Canada, every excuse in the world being used for losing!

    • Reply posted by NeverMind, today at 16:47

      NeverMind replied:
      Well if the cap fits🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by RamJamfoo, today at 16:38

    Well done guys...but why did Sky not cover the last 3 ties?

    • Reply posted by old scouse, today at 16:48

      old scouse replied:
      I said that to my husband. We only saw the last shots

  • Comment posted by HMS Hood, today at 16:44

    Nothing and I mean nothing beats beating the USA and exposing their cry baby sportsmen...

    • Reply posted by Whisky and Chips, today at 16:46

      Whisky and Chips replied:
      50 countries against 1... a rather shallow victory really

  • Comment posted by zlatan_86, today at 16:40

    Very enjoyable few days for those of us who only casually follow golf. Great competition that gets people interested, and some quality play. Nice to wipe the smug look of the Americans though, in any sport!!

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 16:39

    Good! Even in golf, Europe's fans are not necessarily well behaved, but the American fans & the American players? No Class, as the Motorhead song went... ;-)

    • Reply posted by Wishfairness4all, today at 16:42

      Wishfairness4all replied:
      That's right: American fans misbehave whilst the Europeans are in high spirit...

  • Comment posted by Flooch, today at 16:41

    The Americans lost this on the first day, when they were rusty, with most of them not having played for 5 weeks. No doubt they cared, but not enough to prepare properly & they don't like travelling outside the USA. However, it will be tough for Europe to win in the raucous bear pit that is New York.

  • Comment posted by davelemedici, today at 16:41

    A brilliant team effort with everyone contributing a point or at least half point over the 3 days. So happy for Bob McIntyre a loyal hard working European tour player who won 2.5 points overall, but absolutely delighted for all 12 and Luke Donald and his team, roll on 2 years time when we do the 2peat

  • Comment posted by Steven , today at 16:39

    Can't beat beating the Americans as sometimes not the most sporting. A wonderful occasion. Congratulations Europe 🇪🇺

  • Comment posted by Spud500, today at 16:36

    Hats off to the Europeans

  • Comment posted by Freedom is not Free, today at 16:39

    Brilliant

    Just brilliant

    Wonderful format for Golf

    Golf the winner as well as Europe of course

  • Comment posted by Gus, today at 16:36

    Spanked!

    • Reply posted by YasyMeva, today at 16:47

      YasyMeva replied:
      Don't want to know what you did instead of watching the golf...

  • Comment posted by Ayu, today at 16:42

    That 'caps' a bad weekend for Team USA

    • Reply posted by NeverMind, today at 16:46

      NeverMind replied:
      Hats off to you for that comment😉😉

  • Comment posted by Mr B, today at 16:39

    Tommy ans Shane. 2 of the most likeable players in golf. Brilliant win team

    • Reply posted by YasyMeva, today at 16:44

      YasyMeva replied:
      Tommy, yes. Lowry less so...

  • Comment posted by Fermis Paradox, today at 16:37

    Well done Luke Donald and the entire Europe team. A fantastic match that kept on the edge of our seats to the last few minutes. Brilliant team spirit.

  • Comment posted by nev800, today at 16:41

    What a tee shot on the 16th by Tommy Fleetwood. Absolute class.

  • Comment posted by clwydianrange, today at 16:37

    That’s why it’s the best golf tournament

  • Comment posted by reynoldo, today at 16:35

    Get in the hole!

  • Comment posted by pmccarter, today at 16:39

    Thoughts and prayers with all the anti Rory cheerleaders perennially on here

