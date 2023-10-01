McIlroy won four Ryder Cup matches for the first time

Rory McIlroy fought back tears of joy instead of disappointment after contributing a career-best performance to help Europe regain the Ryder Cup.

McIlroy's singles victory over Sam Burns ensured he won four matches in the contest for the first time as Europe beat the United States in Rome.

He won his first three matches at at Marco Simone but lost his fourball on Saturday and was involved in an angry exchange with Patrick Cantlay's caddie Joe LaCava over his celebrations, which spilled over into a car park.

"I needed that to fuel me today and not let it take away from what has been a great week," McIlroy said.

"I felt like I used it to my advantage and came out with a different level of focus and determination and in a way it gave the whole team a bit of fire in our bellies."

McIlroy also seemed to dismiss reports on Sunday that LaCava apologised for the behaviour which enraged him on Saturday evening.

The four-time Major winner was livid after LaCava continued to celebrate a brilliant putt by Cantlay on the 18th green near the Northern Irishman while he was preparing for his own effort to tie their fourballs match.

He was later filmed ranting in the Marco Simone course car park and having to be led away by team-mate Shane Lowry.

American media said LaCava requested to see McIlroy on Sunday morning to apologise and clear the air but the four-time major winner denied any meeting took place.

Asked about the incident following his three and one singles win over Burns, McIlroy simply said: "I haven't met Joe."

Victory for Luke Donald's side inflicted a seventh straight away defeat on the United States.

Viktor Hovland had put the first point on the board with victory over Collin Morikawa before Jon Rahm birdied the 18th to snatch half a point from the opening contest with world number one Scottie Scheffler.

Cantlay then held off a battling Justin Rose to narrow the gap, but McIlroy defeated World Match Play champion Burns and Tyrrell Hatton beat Open champion Brian Harman to take Europe to within half a point of victory.

They were made to wait as victories for Brooks Koepka, Max Homa and Xander Schauffele kept the contest alive, but when Tommy Fleetwood won the 16th to go two up with two to play against Rickie Fowler, he was guaranteed the half point required and the celebrations could begin.

McIlroy felt he had let his team-mates down in their 2021 Ryder Cup defeat at Whistling Straits after suffering three heavy losse before beating Schauffele in the singles, after which he broke down in tears during a television interview and admitted he could not wait for a shot at redemption in Rome.

McIlroy had to fight back tears before he added: "I just wanted to win another point for Europe.

"Ever since Whistling Straits I was so disappointed in my performance there, so to come here and get four points for the team means a lot to me.

"It's a great bounce back after Whistling Straits. The team we have is incredible. It's a young team that I think will be around for a long time."