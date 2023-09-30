Close menu

Ryder Cup: Europe edge closer to win over US in Rome

By Peter ScrivenerBBC Sport at Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments52

The 44th Ryder Cup
Venue: Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Rome Dates: 29 Sep - 1 Oct
Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Sounds, live text updates on BBC Sport website and daily highlights on BBC Two

Europe need four points from Sunday's 12 singles matches against the United States to regain the Ryder Cup after a scintillating Saturday in Rome.

The hosts hold a 10½-5½ lead and no side has come from five back to win in the event's 96-year history.

Europe dominated the morning alternate-shot foursomes, winning 3-1 to extend their lead to 9½-2½.

But Patrick Cantlay won the last two holes with birdies to eke out a point as the US took the final session 3-1.

There were huge boos from the thousands of fans surrounding the final green after Cantlay celebrated holing a 30-foot putt with his caddie, with Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick having their own birdie chances to halve the match.

The rest of the American players celebrated by waving their caps in the air, a reference to the fact that Cantlay has not worn a cap all week. It is understood he is refusing to do so amid reports he is not getting paid to play in the biennial contest.

McIlroy, who appeared disgruntled that Cantlay's caddie walked on his putting line, missed from 20 feet, while Fitzpatrick's effort also stayed up.

Justin Rose and Shane Lowry were equally upset with the American celebration as the day ended on a sour note.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by Neo, today at 18:30

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by george1, today at 18:28

    If the Europe team start with a complacent attitude don't be shocked if the USA win, Europe should have had this wrapped up but that last pairing blow it.

  • Comment posted by Eddy, today at 18:25

    Let’s hope Rory hasn’t blown it for another Ryder Cup

    • Reply posted by rubaduba, today at 18:29

      rubaduba replied:
      Yep should have birdied the 18th all day long

  • Comment posted by al777, today at 18:24

    Europe won 8.5 points in the singles at Medinah - that would be enough for USA to retain.

  • Comment posted by johnr, today at 18:21

    This is good for the final day spectacle. US will think they're still in it. When actually, it's over realistically. The spectacular, inspiring crowd tomorrow will will them over the line.. Europe's players will want to win convincingly after the drama and shenanigans of the last hole and take it to them tomorrow.A bit of bad feeling giving an edge to tomorrows proceedings

  • Comment posted by Shinydemon, today at 18:20

    There will be a period tomorrow when we wonder where the points are coming from.

  • Comment posted by prawnsandwiches, today at 18:20

    Rory Chokeilroy

    • Reply posted by al777, today at 18:26

      al777 replied:
      3 out 4 points - any captain would take 12 chokers then.

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 18:18

    Anything can happen… history is there to be broken… I hope it doesn’t, but you never know
    It probably won’t, but compelling viewing whatever. Well done the European lads for putting us in such a strong position

    • Reply posted by johnr, today at 18:22

      johnr replied:
      Done and dusted. Over with 6 matches to complete

  • Comment posted by Markyp1965, today at 18:17

    At least the article doesn’t say ‘only four points’ as anyone who has watched the Ryder Cup will know that the Singles are rarely as straightforward as some may expect.
    Europe are in a fantastic position and the challenge for Luke Donald and his team is to ensure that they get the balance for the matches right.

    • Reply posted by Cromwell, today at 18:19

      Cromwell replied:
      Very true. Lose the first couple of matches and four and a half will feel a long way off.

  • Comment posted by Cromwell, today at 18:17

    Poor Fitzpatrick. Couldn't find the fairways which cost Europe that final point. Pressure does that. Hopefully we can get over the line still. Unlike some on here, let's hold off on the laughter until we hit 14.5 points. Come on Europe.

  • Comment posted by MD03, today at 18:16

    Sky talking like the Europeans have already lost! Get a grip! Tomorrow will be a blue day with a bit to spare! GO 🇪🇺 EUROPE!

  • Comment posted by bob hoskins, today at 18:15

    Ryidah cup in 2 years time if the price is right...

  • Comment posted by MManagh, today at 18:14

    Listening to the day's aftermath on Sky you'd think Cantlay had pegged the overall score back to 9-7 and there was nothing more certain than an American final day turnaround. The reality is the deficit is the same as it was last night. We have a five point lead and need to win a third of the available points for the Cup. We'd have snapped hands off for that on Thursday morning.

    • Reply posted by Chateauneuf du Pape, today at 18:19

      Chateauneuf du Pape replied:
      Golf

  • Comment posted by General Zod, today at 18:14

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Ben Kensolpalpawalkerbi, today at 18:20

      Ben Kensolpalpawalkerbi replied:
      My, aren't we amusing...

  • Comment posted by Chadwick , today at 18:14

    Europe are going to Larrup the Yanks tomorrow and win the Cup by the largest winning margin in Ryder Cup history! C'mon Europe you Beauties!

  • Comment posted by shaun, today at 18:13

    Been saying all day that a decent result this afternoon would put USA right back in this. A massive mountain to climb for sure but every man on that USA team is capable of winning his singles. Come on Europe!

    • Reply posted by johnr, today at 18:24

      johnr replied:
      Over after 6 matches tomorrow. Done and dusted. A walk in the park

  • Comment posted by Cardurroch01, today at 18:12

    Top of the European singles list tomorrow should read ... Rahmbo , Mcilroy , Hovland , Hatton ....save Rose for the anchor

    • Reply posted by shaun, today at 18:15

      shaun replied:
      Definitely Rahm or Hovland out first up against Scottie…

  • Comment posted by NeilyP, today at 18:12

    Have actually found myself cheering on the USA at times today just to try and make things a bit closer going into the singles matches tomorrow

    • Reply posted by Ben Kensolpalpawalkerbi, today at 18:25

      Ben Kensolpalpawalkerbi replied:
      Same as. As much as I doubt my nerves would stand a repeat of some previous RC final days, having the whole thing decided by mid-morning tomorrow would be a shame, although I certainly wouldn't complain. If the US pull this back to a point or two by late afternoon, I'd be concerned about Europe getting over the line. I don't see it though, we've been far better man-for-man from the start.

