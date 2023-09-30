Last updated on .From the section Golf

The 44th Ryder Cup Venue: Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Rome Dates: 29 Sep - 1 Oct Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Sounds, live text updates on BBC Sport website and daily highlights on BBC Two

Europe need four points from Sunday's 12 singles matches against the United States to regain the Ryder Cup after a scintillating Saturday in Rome.

The hosts hold a 10½-5½ lead and no side has come from five back to win in the event's 96-year history.

Europe dominated the morning alternate-shot foursomes, winning 3-1 to extend their lead to 9½-2½.

But Patrick Cantlay won the last two holes with birdies to eke out a point as the US took the final session 3-1.

There were huge boos from the thousands of fans surrounding the final green after Cantlay celebrated holing a 30-foot putt with his caddie, with Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick having their own birdie chances to halve the match.

The rest of the American players celebrated by waving their caps in the air, a reference to the fact that Cantlay has not worn a cap all week. It is understood he is refusing to do so amid reports he is not getting paid to play in the biennial contest.

McIlroy, who appeared disgruntled that Cantlay's caddie walked on his putting line, missed from 20 feet, while Fitzpatrick's effort also stayed up.

Justin Rose and Shane Lowry were equally upset with the American celebration as the day ended on a sour note.

More to follow.