Ryder Cup: Europe edge closer to win over US in Rome

By Peter ScrivenerBBC Sport at Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome

Last updated on .From the section Golf

The 44th Ryder Cup
Venue: Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Rome Dates: 29 Sep - 1 Oct
Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Sounds, live text updates on BBC Sport website and daily highlights on BBC Two

Europe need four points from Sunday's 12 singles matches against the United States to regain the Ryder Cup after a scintillating Saturday in Rome.

The hosts hold a 10½-5½ lead and no side has come from five back to win in the event's 96-year history.

Europe dominated the morning alternate-shot foursomes, winning 3-1 to extend their lead to 9½-2½.

But Patrick Cantlay won the last two holes with birdies to eke out a point as the US took the final session 3-1.

The day ended on a sour note with Rory McIlroy confronting Cantlay's caddie Joe LaCava on the 18th green amid a chorus of boos from the thousands of fans surrounding the hole.

Northern Ireland's McIlroy was annoyed that LaCava had trampled on the line of his own putt as he celebrated Cantlay sinking a 30-footer. Justin Rose and Lowry were equally upset with the American celebration as they too confronted LaCava.

McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick both missed birdie chances that would have resulted in a halved match at Marco Simone Golf Club.

The world number three was magnanimous when he spoke to the media, saying: "They played a great match, and yeah, I mean, a few scenes there on 18 and just fuel for the fire."

Video footage of a still-riled McIlroy soon appeared with Shane Lowry pulling his European team-mate away from what appeared to be another confrontation.

The rest of the American players had celebrated Cantlay's final birdie by waving their caps in the air, a reference to the fact he has not worn a cap all week. It is understood he is refusing to do so amid reports he is not getting paid to play in the biennial contest. However, in his post-round news conference, he addressed that by saying "it just doesn't fit, it's as simple as that".

Rory McIlroy confronts Patrick Cantlay's caddie on the 18th green
Rory McIlroy confronts Patrick Cantlay's caddie, Joe LaCava, on the 18th green

More to follow.

99 comments

  • Comment posted by Stan the man, today at 18:49

    Dry your eyes usa 😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by Sixp, today at 18:47

    5 point lead at this point, only in our wildest dreams.

    Finish the job.

  • Comment posted by Walburghian , today at 18:46

    its a given that the USA do not like losing. Generally bad Sportsmen, excluding Jack Nicklaus. Dont like them spitting all over the Course & just hoping we can show them what Quality & sportsmanship is all about. THey are used to playing sterile Golf Courses with no rough 7 rewarding long Drives , even into their rough -which isnt really rough. They cannot play proper \golf \courses

  • Comment posted by johnr, today at 18:46

    Rory's fired up now!!!! Don't poke the dragon . Rahm and co will relish the challenge tomorrow . That's just the contest needed to make it watchable. A European romp in front of delirious ecstatic fans come the afternoon. With 5 or 6 dead rubbers bringing up the rear

  • Comment posted by Monty Road, today at 18:45

    Woeful final putt from Matt Fitzpatrick, not to reach the hole is a schoolboy error, but credit to Cantlay over the final few holes.

  • Comment posted by daveyo, today at 18:45

    Rory needs to remember he is part of a team

    • Reply posted by al777, today at 18:47

      al777 replied:
      He's won more points than any of team mates. Your point is? Or do you not have one?

  • Comment posted by RWC23, today at 18:44

    Was on the ground this evening-mood has changed from convivial support to….something more fervent after that display…tomorrow’s gonna get tasty

  • Comment posted by Robinarabia, today at 18:43

    Europe v USA in a UFC cage tomorrow. Caddies and wives too!

  • Comment posted by theknife, today at 18:43

    Rory and FP lost that - even leaving a free putt for a half short of the hole - unbelievable for a professional golfer.

  • Comment posted by Hoylep, today at 18:41

    Yanks and 'sporting'...never used in the same sentence since Jack's day...aggressive attitude to 'win at any cost' displayed by their caddy... pathetic.

    • Reply posted by MD03, today at 18:43

      MD03 replied:
      Speiths gamesmanship is appalling.

  • Comment posted by JB, today at 18:40

    Europe have to much quality to lose from this position. Of course you have to be wary of the opposition but you also have to be confident as well. It is a fantastic position, one that they would have dreamed of yesterday morning.

  • Comment posted by Cortalini, today at 18:40

    Strange day, I thought McIlroy and Fitzpatrick beat themselves ?

    • Reply posted by Robinarabia, today at 18:44

      Robinarabia replied:
      Fitz was hopeless.

  • Comment posted by kev, today at 18:38

    McIlroy is a bottler, overrated. No chance he wins tomorrow. Good job his partners cayyy him in most match ups,

    • Reply posted by dpm180, today at 18:42

      dpm180 replied:
      What utter nonsense.

  • Comment posted by johnr, today at 18:38

    US hopes will briefly flicker, but Europe romp home. That little niggle coming in will fire up our boys even more.

  • Comment posted by modharry, today at 18:36

    Bit of a US comeback this afternoon Cantly is carrying the US. Europe underperformed this afternoon accept for Rose who has been immense.
    Talk of the Reserreaction of Rome US version of Europe's Miracle in Medina.
    Europe are a young team other than Rory & Justin. Big call for Luke does he hold those two back or send them out up front to try & get the points.

    • Reply posted by not really here, today at 18:49

      not really here replied:
      Max Homa been holding the American team together. Others finally came to the party

  • Comment posted by megadorcha, today at 18:36

    Cantlay's finish could prove to be the USA's 'Poulter Medinah' moment. It's far from over.

  • Comment posted by Stu, today at 18:35

    Halved the day and retained a 5 point lead.

    Europe's to lose.

  • Comment posted by Montalbano, today at 18:35

    I've enjoyed Radio 5's coverage, apart from: all of Kat Downes' mistakes and inaccuracies; James Gregg's similar nonsense; Matt Wallace calling out bad behaviour (that's rich); Paul Waring's short memory (seems to have forgotten Harman's treatment by the Royal Liverpool crowd). Never mind, otherwise it's great. Just rest that lot on Sunday please!

  • Comment posted by Neo, today at 18:35

    Europe is still in the driving seat.....our Players are better off the Par 4 and 5 tees!

    Go Europe Go!!!

  • Comment posted by bob hoskins, today at 18:34

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Richard , today at 18:43

      Richard replied:
      HaHaHa....very funny.......

