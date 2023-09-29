'Pretty cool morning' - Lowry on opening Ryder Cup win

Shane Lowry exuded delight after his first experience of Ryder Cup foursomes, with partner Sepp Straka, ended in a 2&1 win over American pair Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa.

The victory helped Europe to a 4-0 whitewash over the United States in the opening matches of the contest in Rome.

"Every tee, every green, everything about it was amazing," said Lowry.

"It was a pretty cool morning on the golf course, one of the more enjoyable mornings I've had."

Irishman Lowry is playing in his second Ryder Cup after being part of the team which lost 19-9 to the US in Whistling Straits two years ago.

Lowry won one and lost two of his matches on that occasion.

As in 2021, the 2019 Open champion has been selected as a wildcard by the European captain.

"Obviously it's quite nerve-racking when you get up in the morning but once you get out there and on the first tee you feel like you're up and running," explained Lowry of his experience of being part of the opening round of match-ups on Friday morning.

"I'm pretty happy with our morning's work. You do need to sit back and enjoy it because stuff like that doesn't happen very often.

"There's a good buzz in the team room but we also know there's a lot more golf to be played. It's all to play for."

Sepp Straka and Shane Lowry won their opening foursomes on Friday

The Ryder Cup is traditionally an event that sees golfers express their emotions in a way that they do not normally do in individual strokeplay tournaments and Lowry wore his heart on his sleeve as he and his Austrian partner saw off their US rivals.

"That's just me, that's the way I am. I stressed to the lads and stressed to the rookies this week to go out there and be yourselves, and that's Shane Lowry out there.

"I was very confident going out there, and was very happy with my partner Sepp. We've known for probably a couple of weeks that we were going to be playing together.

"I thought it was going to be me and Rory. That's what we were told a while ago and it ended up with me and Sepp. What a great golfer and what a great fella.

"Everything about him is just solid and he's a great person to play foursomes with.

"He hits the ball pretty solid off the tee and he's pretty solid in everything else. It was a dream for me out there today."