The 44th Ryder Cup Venue: Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Rome Dates: 29 Sep - 1 Oct Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Sounds, live text updates on BBC Sport website and daily highlights on BBC2

Europe opened a healthy 6½-1½ lead over the United States after a sensational opening day of the Ryder Cup in Rome.

The home side swept the morning session for the first time to race into a 4-0 lead and then held off a spirited US fightback to win the afternoon 2½ -1½.

Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm and Justin Rose all crucially holed putts on the 18th to pick up half points for Europe.

And England's Matt Fitzpatrick, playing with Rory McIlroy, secured his first Ryder Cup point in their 5&3 victory.

