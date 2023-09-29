Close menu

Ryder Cup 2023: Europe lead US 6½ 1½ after day one at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club

By Peter ScrivenerBBC Sport at Marco Simone Golf Club, Rome

The 44th Ryder Cup
Venue: Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, Rome Dates: 29 Sep - 1 Oct
Coverage: Live radio commentary on BBC Sounds, live text updates on BBC Sport website and daily highlights on BBC2

Europe opened a healthy 6½-1½ lead over the United States after a sensational opening day of the Ryder Cup in Rome.

The home side swept the morning session for the first time to race into a 4-0 lead and then held off a spirited US fightback to win the afternoon 2½ -1½.

Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm and Justin Rose all crucially holed putts on the 18th to pick up half points for Europe.

And England's Matt Fitzpatrick, playing with Rory McIlroy, secured his first Ryder Cup point in their 5&3 victory.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

28 comments

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 17:47

    Build homes and grow trees on golf courses.

  • Comment posted by Peak Oil 42, today at 17:47

    Win all 8 tomorrow and no need to play Sunday!

  • Comment posted by Bzamora, today at 17:47

    Magnificent……. Same again tomorrow…. Foot on the throat time

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 17:47

    Reforest golf courses - the planet is doomed. Let's scrap this rubbish.

  • Comment posted by Twobobmate, today at 17:46

    Amazeballs nerves of steel today.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:46

    Wyndham Clark never managed to find his inner Rory Mcilroy on the final hole by choking

  • Comment posted by Teddy M, today at 17:45

    Surely USA have never gone a whole day without winning a single match before? Excellent from Europe, hopefully we can be even further ahead this time tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by Steven , today at 17:45

    Rahman, superb under that pressure. Absolute nerves of steel. A superb day, heads down and as you were again please.

    • Reply posted by BRIAN666, today at 17:46

      BRIAN666 replied:
      Baba Rahman?

  • Comment posted by Mason2016, today at 17:45

    What a day! Fantastic performance to a man. Easy victories, last gasp comebacks, today had it all from a European point of view. Bring on Saturday!!

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:45

    Great sportmanship from Zach Johnson by congratulating Jon Rahm on the final hole after his great putt to tie his match

  • Comment posted by Idlewild, today at 17:45

    Rose roars like a Colosseum loin!

  • Comment posted by wanderer, today at 17:45

    That 18th hole was very good for Europe this afternoon - amazing!

  • Comment posted by John Ross, today at 17:45

    Veni Vidi Vici - Go Europe!!

  • Comment posted by BRIAN666, today at 17:45

    Huge amounts of money, massively biased toward the global north and gets far far more coverage than it deserves.

    I'd grow forests on the UK golf courses if I could rather than let middle-Englanders waste time with their silly game.

  • Comment posted by eddie-g, today at 17:44

    fitzmagic in the fourballs.

    • Reply posted by BRIAN666, today at 17:45

      BRIAN666 replied:
      what?

  • Comment posted by Supercheerio, today at 17:44

    What guts by the Europeans to sink those putts on the 18th to stay unbeaten in the first three matches.

  • Comment posted by BigSwinger, today at 17:44

    Superb. What a day 🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 17:44

    Europe lead US 6½ 1½ after day one at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club....What a truly beautiful headline and what a wonderful performance by Europe to have the Americans reeling on the first day. A clean sweep in the morning session and a robust performance this afternoon. Absolutely marvellous.

  • Comment posted by Shaun BBC, today at 17:43

    Unbelievable day. The quality in the afternoon matches was out of this world from both side. Loved the pressure putts on 18 by Hovland, Rahm and Rose.

  • Comment posted by ACW, today at 17:43

    Amazing. Long way to go though

